Banks

Bank of America users report problems accessing accounts

Users reported receiving a message after logging in that indicated their accounts were temporarily unavailable.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Un hombre saca dinero de un cajero automático en una sucursal del Bank of America en Times Square, Nueva York, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT
EFE

Bank of America users across the U.S. reported problems Wednesday accessing mobile and online banking accounts.

After logging in, some users received a message that indicated some accounts and balances were temporarily unavailable. Several customers left comments on Bank of America's Facebook page indicating they were having trouble accessing their accounts.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

news 3 hours ago

Why your Roth IRA conversions could have ‘unintended' tax consequences

news 3 hours ago

How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state

Some reported seeing a zero balance.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The website DownDetector reported a dramatic spike in outages Wednesday morning. The outage tracking site received tens of thousands of outage reports from users by mid-morning.

Problems also were reported by users in New York, Chicago, Seattle and cities.

Bank of America issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today," the company said. "These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

By 1 p.m., outage reports dropped to about 3,300, according to DownDetector.

Details about what caused the glitch were not available Wednesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Banks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us