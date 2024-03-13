Wildlife

See It: A bald eagle got stuck in a car's front grill in Maryland. It was rescued and released back into the wild.

The bald eagle and a car accidentally collided along Route 4 in Calvert County

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

America’s national bird was recently saved from an unexpected situation.

The generally majestic bird collided with a car on Route 4 in Calvert County, Maryland, early Saturday, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The driver stopped the car and discovered that the eagle had survived the impact — but it was lodged in the front grill of the vehicle.

A photo shows the eagle stuck in place, positioned downwards with one of its wings splayed out over the front of the car. The eagle's white feathered head and yellow beak are swiveled toward the camera.

Calvert County Animal Control and the sheriff’s office said they rushed “into action to save a bald eagle!”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Once the bird was removed, it was examined and found to be healthy.

Another photo shows the eagle carefully held in the arms of an animal control officer. The eagle’s beak is slightly open, as if in a smile.

The bald eagle was able to be released back into the wild.

U.S. & World

Elon Musk 32 mins ago

Don Lemon, former CNN anchor, says Elon Musk canceled his new show on X

Food & Drink 35 mins ago

Eat up these deals and freebies for Pi Day 2024

“Thanks to ACO [Animal Control Officer] Neel and all who helped rescue this wonderful creature!” the sheriff’s office wrote.

This article tagged under:

Wildlife
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us