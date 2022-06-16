baby formula

Baby Formula Plant Stops EleCare Production After Storm Causes Flooding

Abbott Laboratories said it stopped production of one of its specialty formula products, EleCare, after parts of its plant in Sturgis, Michigan was flooded

A powerful storm that slammed Michigan and other states earlier this week forced parts of a key baby formula manufacturing plant in Michigan to halt production, the plant’s owner said Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said it stopped production of EleCare after a torrential storms overwhelmed the city's stormwater system and flooded parts of the plant. The company estimated production and distribution would be delayed for a few weeks until the damage is assessed and the facility is cleaned and sanitized.

The announcement from Abbott Laboratories came after the monthslong closure of the same plant in Sturgis, Michigan, prompted a severe shortage in formula products across the United States. Production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas had restarted at the Sturgis plant on June 4.

