Authorities Investigating Suspicious Package at Google Campus in Mountain View

Authorities in Mountain View were investigating a reported suspicious package Friday morning at Google's headquarters, according to Mountain View police.

The preliminary investigation revealed the package was not dangerous, though the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Officers responded to a Google building in the 2000 block of Casey Avenue on the reports of the suspicious package, police said. The Santa Clara County bomb squad was called to the scene.

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.

No further details were immediately available.