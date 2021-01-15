Mountain View

Authorities Investigating Suspicious Package at Google Campus in Mountain View

By NBC Bay Area staff

Aerial shot of police at Google
NBC Bay Area

Authorities in Mountain View were investigating a reported suspicious package Friday morning at Google's headquarters, according to Mountain View police.

The preliminary investigation revealed the package was not dangerous, though the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Officers responded to a Google building in the 2000 block of Casey Avenue on the reports of the suspicious package, police said. The Santa Clara County bomb squad was called to the scene.

U.S. & World

Congress 2 hours ago

Feds: Capitol Mob Aimed to ‘Capture and Assassinate ‘ Elected Officials

coronavirus pandemic 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: Oregon Gov. Says There's No Federal Vaccine Stockpile; Global Deaths Top 2M

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Mountain ViewGOOGLEsuspicious device
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us