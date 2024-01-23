Man suspected of killing eight people near Chicago was related to most of the victims, police say

The shootings sparked an intense manhunt that ended when the suspect died by suicide during a confrontation with U.S. Marshals in Texas.

A total of eight victims had died in a series of four different shootings in the Joliet area, and seven of those victims were killed in two residences in the 2000 block of West Acres Road.

Police said that they had discovered the bodies while searching for the owner of a red Toyota that had been spotted at the scene of two other shootings on Sunday, including the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare in unincorporated Joliet.

According to authorities, most of the victims were related to the suspect, but a motive is still being determined in the case.

On Tuesday, officials identified five of the seven victims in those residences, omitting the identities of 14-year-old and 16-year-old victims.

Among the deceased were 31-year-old Joshua Nance, 20-year-old Alexandria Nance, 47-year-old Tameka Nance, 38-year-old Christine Esters and 35-year-old William Esters II, according to the Will County Coroner.

The suspect, 23-year-old Romeo Nance, was pronounced dead in Texas on Monday night after officials tracked down his vehicle in the state via an aerial surveillance mission, according to Will County authorities.