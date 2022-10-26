Authorities Are Investigating an Iowa Woman's Claim That Her Father Was a Prolific Serial Killer

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.

“She’s made these claims to the office and we’re looking into it,” Wake told NBC News on Tuesday. “We’re trying to gather information to establish credibility and see if we can get evidence if there are bodies buried there or not.”

A spokesman for Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation said the agency is in the beginning stages of assisting the sheriff's office and has no timeline for the probe.

