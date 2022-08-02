WATCH LIVE: AG Garland to Announce DOJ Action to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce Tuesday action the Department of Justice is taking to protect access to reproductive health care after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to an abortion.

Garland will be joined by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, who is leading the Justice Department’s Reproductive Rights Task Force, in announcing the agency's "first affirmative litigation."

In announcing the task force last week, Garland said it will monitor and push back on state and local efforts to further restrict abortion.

"And when we learn that states are infringing on federal protections, we will consider every tool at our disposal to affirm those protections — including filing affirmative suits, filing statements of interest, and intervening in private litigation," Garland said at the event, which brought together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions.

It was not immediately clear which state, if any, was the target of the task force's litigation, but Garland has committed to fighting back against Texas’ lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services over federal rules requiring hospitals to provide necessary stabilizing treatment – including abortion – to people suffering from an emergency medical condition.

The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, Garland argues, preempts conflicting state laws that ban the procedure. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the federal government isn’t authorized to require emergency healthcare providers to perform abortions.