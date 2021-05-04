Attorney General Calls for Increased Funding to Combat Domestic Terrorism

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday pressed Congress for increased funding on a variety of Justice Department priorities, including combating domestic terrorism, protecting civil rights, prosecuting hate crimes and battling the opioid epidemic.

Testifying for the first time as attorney general before a House Appropriations subcommittee, Garland also spoke about policing reforms, including a budget request to enhance community-oriented policing.

"Promoting public trust between communities and law enforcement is essential to making both communities and policing safe. Our budget proposes increased investment in programs supporting community oriented policing and addressing systemic inequities," Garland said.

