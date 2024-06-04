New Jersey

Video shows moment police officer rescues teen, pets from house fire

The incident happened on May 26 on the 800 block of N. Maryland Ave, according to police

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bodycam footage released Tuesday by the Atlantic City Police Department shows an officer jumping into action to save a teen and several animals from a house fire.

According to police, on May 26, just before 1 a.m., Officer Riley Flynn was patrolling in the 800 block of N. Maryland Ave. when he observed a commotion outside a home.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said upon investigating further, Flynn noticed smoke coming from inside the home and a person hanging out of a second-floor window.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Flynn quickly learned there was a fire and immediately kicked in the front door and made his way into the smoke-filled residence.

Once inside, police said Flynn found a 17-year-old girl who had been in the window and led her outside to safety.

Flynn then went back inside the home to help locate the family's pets, including three dogs and one cat.

U.S. & World

US-Mexico Border

How Biden's new order to restrict asylum at the border is supposed to work

Technology

Nationwide cellular issue impacting calls between carriers, AT&T says

Police said the Atlantic City Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire that had originated from the kitchen.

“I commend Officer Flynn for his quick actions in not only rescuing a teenager, but also going back inside to rescue the animals who I know are part of their family,” said Chief James Sarkos.

You can watch the full rescue on the Atlantic City Police Department's YouTube page.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us