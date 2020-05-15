Donald Trump

At White House, Re-Election Advisers Rise as Coronavirus Task Force Fades

The public absence of previously ubiquitous experts around the president has been notable

Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 11, 2020.
Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As the White House Coronavirus Task Force begins to fade from public view and health professionals take a back seat to President Donald Trump’s economic team, a new group of counselors has started to dominate the president’s thinking on the pandemic: a less official but potentially more significant re-election task force.

Made up of familiar campaign staff, senior White House aides and some surprising new outside advisers, the team doesn’t meet regularly but it constantly bends the president’s ear and has largely overtaken medical experts as the president's focus shifts from a health challenge to an economic and political one, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

The public absence of previously ubiquitous experts around the president has been notable. Also noteworthy is the ever-increasing role being assumed by the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

