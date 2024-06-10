Animals

At least 44 horses dead, person injured in Ohio barn fire

The horse facility nearly burned to the ground with possibly 60-90 horses inside.

By Janete Weinstein

FILE - horses
Getty Images

The fire erupted Saturday afternoon at the Brant Performance Horses in Ohio and burned the facility nearly to the ground.

The barn is about 60,000-square-foot and according to Richland Township Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Johns, 60 to 90 horses were possibly inside.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

According to NBC affiliate WCMH in Ohio, an employee noticed the blaze and called the fire department.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“None of them got out.” Johns added, “We were at the scene for about 12 hours because the building was already starting to collapse and it wasn’t safe to enter.”

Eric Priest, the owner of Priest Performances Horses, who kept some of his clients’ horses at the barn, ran inside the structure and was caught in the explosion, suffering second and third-degree burns to his arms, back and head. He is expected to survive but may need surgery.

The center also had a training and performing area for the horses and living quarters for several employees, who lost their belongings in the fire.

U.S. & World

Air Travel 24 mins ago

Singapore Airlines offers at least $10,000 in compensation to passengers on flight that hit extreme turbulence

Arizona 32 mins ago

Rudy Giuliani's mug shot released in Arizona ‘fake electors' case

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Brant Performance Horses and raised over $245,000 as of Monday night.

This article tagged under:

Animals
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us