North Carolina

At Least 3 Dead, 10 Injured After Possible Tornado Hits North Carolina

The storm hit just after midnight Tuesday, damaging houses, ripping some off their foundations, and snapping trees in half

Damage left after a possible tornado ripped through Brunswick County, North Carolina, on Feb. 16, 2021.
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

A possible tornado in the southeast North Carolina county of Brunswick County has left at least three dead and 10 injured, officials said.

The storm hit just after midnight Tuesday, damaging houses, ripping some off their foundations, and snapping trees in half, NBC's Wilmington, North Carolina, affiliate WECT-TV reported.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said some people were trapped in their homes after the storm ripped through the town. The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Virus Updates: Hospitals Still Ration N95 Masks; LA Schools Near Reopening

US Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

Dozens Charged in Capitol Riots Spewed Extremist Rhetoric

Some power lines were also downed. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation said thousands of people lost electricity.

This is a breaking news update. More to come.

Staff/AP

This article tagged under:

North Carolinatornado
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us