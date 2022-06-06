At Least 12 Dead in Another Weekend of Mass Shootings Across America

A string of mass shootings across the U.S. left as least 12 people dead and dozens more injured in 10 states over the weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as an incident in which "four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter."

The most notable violence this weekend took place in Philadelphia, where three were killed and 12 were injured; and in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which saw its second weekend in a row of mass-shooter violence, this time with two dead and 12 others injured from gunfire. A third person died after being struck by a car.

A drive-by shooting at a South Carolina high school graduation party killed a woman and wounded seven other people. In Saginaw, Michigan, early Sunday, a shooting killed three people, including two men at the scene and a woman who was hospitalized but did not survive, according to NBC affiliate WEYI of Saginaw.

In Arizona, two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Mexa early Sunday, NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix reported. A day earlier, a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall in Phoenix.

