Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Slip; Investors to Watch Mainland China Markets for Reaction to Evergrande Crisis

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to slip at the Wednesday open, with markets in mainland China returning to trade following holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,755 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,839.71.

Australian stocks also looked poised for a lower start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,225.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,237.80.

Mainland China markets reopen on Wednesday following holidays on Monday and Tuesday. Investors will watch for reaction to the ongoing fallout surrounding embattled developer China Evergrande Group.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for holidays.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 50.63 points to 33,919,84 while the S&P 500 declined around 0.1% to 4,354.19. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.22% to 14,746.40.

Investors look ahead to the policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve, expected Wednesday stateside, for signals on when the central bank could taper its bond purchase program.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.204 after sliding from levels above 93.3 earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.20 per dollar, having strengthened form around 110 against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7228 following its decline yesterday from above $0.725.