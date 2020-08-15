Ash Christian, Filmmaker and Emmy-Winning Producer, Dead at 35

Hollywood has lost one of its own.

Emmy-winning producer, director and actor Ash Christian has passed away. Variety, Deadline and other outlets reported the entertainment insider died in his sleep on Thursday, Aug. 13, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was only 35 years old.

At this time, it's unknown what caused Christian's death.

In light of the news, many took to social media to express their heartache over the star's loss.

Thora Birch posted a tribute on Twitter. "One of my very few truly wonderful friends. He was genuinely hilarious and to loose him is just... I can't even say," she wrote.

"In complete shock. RIP to my brother @ashchristian. This doesn't make any sense to me," film producer Jordan Yale Levin shared on Instagram. "You had so much more life to live. We've shared so many great memories over the years that I'll never forget. I love you and will miss you very much."

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Drag star Bianca Del Rio posted, "2020 is a rough year. @ashchristian you will be missed. Thank you for always having faith in me. Rest well, my friend."

Actress Lauralee Bell captioned her Instagram Stories, "RIP sweet Ash! Thank you for your friendship &talent!"

"I didn't believe it when I heard. I was just joking and texting with you earlier this week. My friend. Intelligent. Funny. A fellow Paris Texan. We were two of the gays from Paris that found each other in the biz and vowed to make it to the front page of the Paris News," "We're Here" star Shangela shared on Instagram. "I keep looking at our last texts like 'how is it that if I text you right now there's no way you can ever text me back?' this hurts. But I promise u I'll check in on ur mom. And I'll forever honor the belief u had in me. @ashchristian Rest In Peace my amazing friend. you made your beautiful mark on this crazy world for sure."

"Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime. He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones," Anne Clements said, according to Variety.

Christian was best known for his first feature film "Fat Girls," which was released in 2006 and earned him an award at Outfest. He also produced countless projects such as "Hurricane Bianca," "Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate," "Hello Again," "Little Sister," "Social Animals," "Coyote Lake" and others.

His acting credits include "The Good Wife," "Law &Order," "Ugly Betty" and more.

In 2014, Christian won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special-Class Short-Format Daytime Program for "mI Promise." He was also a co-producer for "Next to Normal" on Broadway, which won three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

It's unclear if a private or public memorial service will be held in Christian's honor.