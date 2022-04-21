As Many as 9,000 Feared Dead in Mass Grave Near Mariupol, City Official Says

An apparent mass grave in a village outside the devastated city of Mariupol may contain as many as 9,000 bodies, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Mariupol’s city council said that satellite images captured by U.S. defense contractor Maxar showed mass graves that were 20 times larger than a burial site discovered this month in the city of Bucha, outside Kyiv, according to an NBC News translation.

Seventy bodies were found in that grave, the council said. The officials estimated that the site in the village of Mangush could have between 3,000 and 9,000.

