As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Congress Sounds Pessimistic About a New Relief Package

"I'm kind of discouraged, frankly, right now," said Sen. John Cornyn

Congress remains deadlocked over a coronavirus relief bill, and lawmakers in both parties are pessimistic about passing one in the near future, even as the election slips into the rearview mirror and the number of COVID-19 cases nationally surges, NBC News reports.

"I'm kind of discouraged, frankly, right now," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Tuesday.

After months of stalemate, negotiations have yet to restart. The impasse is about the price tag and what programs should be funded: House Democrats are pushing for a $2.2 trillion plan, and Senate Republicans want a slimmer $500 billion bill.

