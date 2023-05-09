Jewelry

Artist Makes Miniature Vietnamese Food Jewelry in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Rhode Island native Hana is celebrating her Vietnamese roots during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by making adorable miniature Vietnamese food jewelry

By Julia Elbaba

A woman in Rhode Island is celebrating her Vietnamese roots during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in her own tiny way. Literally.

Hana makes jewelry of miniature Vietnamese food in order to connect with her heritage.

i know spring rolls are p common too but i couldn’t resist vietnamese miniature polymerclay artist

Her detailed work features dumplings, spring rolls, bánh mì, and a bowl of phở, among many other foods.

"It's a lot of trial and error," Hana said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "Luckily I grew up eating Vietnamese food. My dad is an amazing cook and even though I can't cook like him, I make miniatures that look just about the same."

Hana says she loves interacting with other Vietnamese people via social media, especially when they comment on her jewelry-making videos.

"Having that little moment, that connection with them is really special," Hana said.

AAPI has been honored during the month of May since 1990, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

