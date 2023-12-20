Apple Pay, Card, Cash and Wallet affected by hours-long outages

Apple Pay, Card, Cash and Wallet have been experiencing outages since 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Apple's System Status page.

The Apple Pay and Wallet outage says it specifically impacts the web and in-app payment features.

"We are investigating this issue," the company wrote on its system status page.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment or offer details on when the issues could be resolved.