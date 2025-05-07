Military

Second fighter jet crashes into sea after landing failure on USS Harry S. Truman

The F-18 Super Hornet failed to catch the arresting wire upon landing, marking the second time a jet went over the side and into the Red Sea in eight days.

By Mosheh Gains | NBC News

Flight deck crew members prepare to catapult an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) aircraft carrier in March 2024.
Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For the second time in eight days, a fighter jet was lost after falling over the side of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and into the Red Sea on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told NBC News.

There were only minor injuries after the two-seater, F-18 Super Hornet fell off the aircraft carrier as it was landing around 9:45 p.m. local time Tuesday (early afternoon East Coast time), the officials said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The two aviators aboard ejected after the failed landing, in which the aircraft failed to catch the wire, known as a "failed arrestment," one of the officials said.

Just over a week ago, another fighter jet was lost from the USS Harry S. Truman.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A Super Hornet, along with the tow tractor that was pulling it, fell off the deck of the ship on April 28, the office of the Navy Chief of Information in Bahrain said in a statement.

Tuesday's incident is under investigation.

One official said that based on initial reporting, the failed arrestment happened when the tail hook failed to hook the wire that slows down the aircraft. The aircraft continued to accelerate toward the bow of the ship and went into the water, the official said.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 3 hours ago

Trump administration has shut down CDC's infection control committee

World Cup 4 hours ago

Trump's Cabinet members warn FIFA World Cup visitors not to overstay their visas

The fighter jet that fell after trying to land Tuesday was an F/A-18F, the officials said. The fighter jet that fell as it was being towed on April 28 was a $67 million F/A-18E, the Navy said.

The April 28 incident happened after the jet "was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft," the Navy said in the statement about that mishap. An investigation is underway, it said.

NBC News' Phil Helsel contributed.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Military
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us