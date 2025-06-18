Animals

Protester runs onto field during Club World Cup match with anti-Morocco message

The man wore a shirt that read, “Morocco, end the stray dog massacre.”

By Mario Rodriguez Canuto | The Associated Press

Protestor
The Associated Press

An animal-rights activist ran onto the field during a Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, urging Morocco to reform its treatment of stray animals.

The man wore a shirt that read, “Morocco, end the stray dog massacre,” and carried a sign that read, “Morocco: stop shooting dogs and cats.” He ran for a few seconds before he was tackled by security workers and escorted out of the stadium.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The protester's shirt and sign included the logo of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Wydad is based in Casablanca, Morocco. PETA has been critical of the Moroccan government for its treatment of stray cats and dogs.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Morocco is among the hosts of the 2030 World Cup. The government has expanded a “Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return” program for stray animals, but activists have claimed that animals are being killed rather than neutered.

Some of the world's best club soccer teams will compete in a World Cup-style tournament in the United States.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Animalssoccer
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us