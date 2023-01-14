Archaeology

Ancient Royal Tomb Unearthed at Luxor in Egypt's ‘Valley of the Kings'

The tomb is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted in recent years in hopes of attracting more tourists.

EGYPT-ARCHAEOLOGY
AMIR MAKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo.

He said initial examinations show that the tomb apparently belongs to the 18th Dynasty of Pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550 B.C. to 1292 B.C.

The tomb is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries Egypt has touted in recent years in hopes of attracting more tourists.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Egypt has been trying to revive its tourism sector, a major source of foreign currency. The sector is heavily reliant on the country’s ancient treasures.

Egypt Nov 25, 2021

Egypt Reopens Ancient ‘Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Israel Nov 9, 2022

Message Inscribed on Ancient Comb Found in Israel Encourages Brushing to Rid of Lice

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ArchaeologyEgypt
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us