Amtrak Train Heading from Los Angeles to Chicago Derails in Missouri; Injuries Reported

A passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon and initial reports indicate that some people aboard were injured, Amtrak said.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon at 1:42 p.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.

Social media posts from the scene show several rail cars on their sides. The Missouri Highway Patrol said eight cars derailed.

Three passengers were taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement units were at the scene to help and Amtrak said it has deployed resources to the site.

Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Amtrak is aware of the incident with Train 4 and is working with local authorities.Please continue to check back for updates.We're currently experiencing longer than usual hold times, but if you need immediate assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL https://t.co/YUBDqL7Zn2 — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 27, 2022

This is a developing story