Amtrak Cancels All Long-Distance Service Nationwide Over Looming Rail Strike

Amtrak has canceled all long-distance trains nationwide starting Thursday, as it prepares for a possible freight-rail strike that would impact its service.

While the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington is unaffected, many of the passenger railroad's other major routes will not run, including the Lake Shore Limited from New York City to Chicago and the Silver Star from NYC to Miami.

A member of the House Transportation Committee, Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, tweeted about the shutdown after widespread media reports. Amtrak later confirmed it via statement.

Amtrak Cancellations

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

To check the status of your Amtrak train, click here.

Amtrak warned Tuesday that it would have to start canceling some trains ahead of the possible strike on Friday, which stems from a dispute between freight railroads and their workers over pay and scheduling.

While Amtrak employees aren't part of a potential strike, the railroad runs much of its service on freight lines, meaning a strike would leave those routes unable to operate.

"Most travel within the Amtrak-owned Northeast Corridor (Boston - New York - Washington) and related branch lines to Albany, NY, Harrisburg, PA, and Springfield, MA would not be affected: Acela would operate a full schedule, and only a small number of Northeast Regional departures would be impacted. Amtrak will reach out to impacted and potentially impacted customers, informing them of the potential situation, offering to change their reservation to another travel date, waiving any difference in fare for departures through October 31, or receiving a full refund without cancelation fees," the rail said in a statement.