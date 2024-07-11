American Airlines flight aborts take-off after tire issue on runway

An American Airlines flight was canceled after it experienced a tire issue while attempting to take off in Tampa Wednesday morning, the airline said.

Flight 590, which was set to head to Phoenix, "experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off," American Airlines said in a statement. The Tampa International Airport said the incident occurred just before 8 a.m.

The statement added the issue was with some of the plane's tires.

Video of the incident shows one of the back tires appearing to break apart and start smoking as the plane accelerates on the runway. The plane then immediately slowed down, abandoning take off.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, and all 176 passengers safely deplaned before being bussed back to the terminal, the airline said. Six crew members were also board.

Passengers were rebooked on a new flight from Tampa that has since taken off, according to the airline.

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," American Airlines said.

