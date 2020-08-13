amc

AMC to Offer 15-Cent Tickets on 1st Day of Reopening

“Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.” AMC Entertainment said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day

By Jake Coyle

Empty AMC movie theater interior
Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AMC Theatres, the nation's largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.

AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day.

AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. The chain touted the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

After several false starts due to a summer rise in coronavirus cases throughout much of the U.S., widespread moviegoing is currently set to resume in late August. Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21.

During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther," “Back to the Future” and “Grease." Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.

Germany's Berliner Ensemble theater company's before-and-after pictures with half the chairs removed hint at how theaters may look when they reopen.

AMC confirmed that Disney's much-delayed “New Mutants” will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” to follow Sept. 3. Warner Bros. is planning to release “Tenet” a week earlier internationally, including in Canada. A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including “Unhinged," a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci's “Personal History of David Copperfield,” from Disney's Fox Searchlight.

AMC said Thursday is expects about two thirds of its theaters will be open in time for “Tenet.” Several states, including California and New York, are yet to allow movie theaters to reopen.

AMC and other chains have said they will operate at reduced capacity to facilitate social distancing, along with increased theater cleaning and required mask wearing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

amccoronavirusMovie Theaters
