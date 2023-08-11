South Florida

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buys home next to Tom Brady in Miami's ‘billionaire bunker'

The former CEO of the retail giant is no stranger to South Florida, having graduated from Palmetto High School in 1982.

An aerial view of Indian Creek Island, known colloquially as "Billionaire Bunker," in Miami, Florida. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purportedly bought a $68 million property, next to other ultra wealthy home owners like Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is buying an estate on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as “Billionaire Bunker," where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Bezos, 59, is paying $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres (1.1 hectares), Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported. The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects.

MTM Star International is listed on Miami-Dade property records as the previous owner of the home. The county website does not list Bezos as the owner, but shows the property sold in June.

Guillermo Olmedillo, the village manager of Indian Creek Village, told The Associated Press he has no information about the purchase. The village has a country club and its own police force.

County records show the property previously sold for $1.4 million in 1982. The home has 9,300 square feet (864 square meters) and a pool.

Bezos is not new to Miami. He graduated from Palmetto High School.

