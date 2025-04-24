Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA star and top USC recruit, injured in Cybertruck crash

Top University of Southern California basketball recruit Alijah Arenas, the 18-year-old son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, was hospitalized in serious condition Thursday following a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the situation.

Los Angeles police responded to the crash at about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of Corbin Avenue in Winnetka, where the Cybertruck collided head-on with a tree and possibly a hydrant, police said. The 18-year-old male victim was hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition, the LAFD said.

Alijah Arenas was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who first reported the crash. Sources confirmed that initial tests showed he did not suffer broken bones, ESPN reported.

NBCLA has not confirmed details about the victim's injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the single-vehicle crash. The law enforcement source who spoke with NBC News said the initial investigation is focusing on possible excessive speed as a contributing cause.

Photos from the scene showed the crumpled Cybertruck with its front end partially wrapped around the tree trunk.

DMV records show the Tesla is registered to Gilbert Arenas, who cancelled his "Gil's Arena" podcast for Thursday.

NBCLA has reached out to representatives of Gilbert Arenas.

Underdog Fantasy, the podcast show host, posted a statement on X.

"Our hearts are with our friend and Underdog partner Gilbert Arenas in this difficult moment," the post stated. "We ask the Gil's Arena and Underdog communities to please keep Alijah and the entire family in your thoughts."

Alijah Arenas is considered one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country. The McDonald's All-American led Chatsworth High School to the CIF Division II championship game in March.

He is one of only a handful of players in California state high school basketball history to score 3,000 points.

Classes were not in session at Chatsworth High School in observance of Armenian Genocide Memorial Day.

In an Instagram post, Alijah's mother Laura Govan, cast member on the VH1 show "Basketball Wives," asked for prayers.

Gilbert Arenas, 43, attended Grant High School in the Valley Glen area of Los Angeles. He played college basketball at the University of Arizona before an NBA career that started in 2001 with the Golden State Warriors and included seasons with the Wizards, Magic and Grizzlies before his retirement in 2012.