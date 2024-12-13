Oren and Alon Alexander, two of the three brothers who are accused in a sexual assault investigation involving dozens of victims violently raped as far back as over a decade ago in South Florida and New York, pleaded not guilty to their Miami-Dade state cases and were granted pre-trial release.

Oren and Alon, both 37, were first ordered held without bond by Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer on Thursday until a hearing Friday, where their attorney made a deal with Miami-Dade state attorneys that would allow the twin brothers to be on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

However, the twins will not get out of jail just yet. Next week, once they turn in all the documents needed to fulfill their state bond requirements, a judge will release them to the federal government.

The federal government will then hold a bond hearing, where the twins will hope prosecutors and a judge there allows them to also go home pending trial.

On Friday, the brothers were ordered to wear ankle monitors, surrender their passports and remain under house arrest. Their father also committed to a personal surety of $2 million for Alon and $3 million for Oren, in the event either defendant willingly fails to appear in court.

What are Oren and Alon Alexander accused of in Miami Beach?

The twins were arrested following a joint investigation into sexual assault allegations occurring on Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

Oren, an ultra-luxury real estate broker, is charged in three separate incidents involving three women who say they were sexually assaulted. He faces two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators.

Alon was allegedly involved in one of those incidents and faces one count of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators.

What crimes do the Alexander brothers face outside of Miami Beach?

Additionally, the twins and their older brother Tal Alexander, who is also a top real estate agent, are all facing federal charges out of New York, accused of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of victims by force, fraud or coercion.

In a letter seeking federal detention pretrial, the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York told judges on Wednesday: "Alon and Oren Alexander were arrested on state charges issued by the Miami Dade County State Attorney’s Office and are presently in state custody. They will be transferred into federal custody after their initial appearance on the state charges."

In multiple civil lawsuits filed in New York this year, multiple women accused one or more of the brothers of alleged sexual assaults and batteries dating back over a decade.

Court records released Wednesday shows prosecutors believe the sex assaults and rapes may actually date back to over two decades ago, when the brothers were in high school in Miami.

An indictment from New York charges all three brothers with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of victims by force, fraud or coercion.

The indictment accuses the brothers of drugging, sexually assaulting and raping dozens of victims dating back to around 2010 by using "their prominent positions in the real estate industry" to meet the women they targeted.

"At times, the Alexander brothers arranged for these sexual assaults well in advance, using the promise of luxury experiences, travel, and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were then forcibly raped or sexually assaulted, sometimes by multiple men, including one or more of the Alexander brothers," the indictment said. "Often, the Alexander brothers drugged their victims before assaulting them, preventing them from fighting back or escaping."

The indictment said the brothers and others they worked with obtained drugs including cocaine, mushrooms and GHB, and on multiple occasions secretly drugged women's drinks.

Isabelle Kirshner, an attorney for Alon and Oren, confirmed to CNBC that the three men were arrested in South Florida. The twins have previously denied wrongdoing in the accusations.