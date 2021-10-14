Alex Ovechkin Passes Marcel Dionne for 5th All-Time in Goals

Alex Ovechkin may already have a case that he is the best goal-scorer of all time. Now at least he is officially in the top five. Ovechkin scored career goals No. 731 and 732 on Wednesday in the season opener to pass Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL's all-time goals list.

A John Carlson shot from the point hit Anthony Mantha in the chest causing goalie Alexandar Georgiev to lose sight of the puck. It bounced right to Ovechkin who buried it into the back of the net before Georgiev could recover.

The goal made it 4-0 and was Washington's third power play goal of the night.

Ovechkin would add a shorthanded goal later in the period. Both teams played at 4-on-4, but the Rangers penalty expired eight seconds before the Capitals penalty. Ovechkin remained on the ice and picked up a puck that Evgeny Kuznetsov dumped into the corner of the offensive zone behind the defense. Alone on Georgiev, Ovechkin deked the puck the tucked it underneath Georgiev's arm for the goal.

As Ovechkin continues to climb the all-time list, Brett Hull is now on deck at No. 4 all-time with 741 goals.