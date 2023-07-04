Al Roker is a grandpa! TODAY co-host's daughter welcomes first child

The TODAY family has officially grown by one, and no one is more thrilled than new grandpa Al Roker!

The TODAY hosts announced Al's daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl. Courtney and her husband, Wes, named the little one Sky Clara Laga.

Al passed along word Tuesday that everyone was doing well and the family "couldn't be happier."

Little Sky is Al's first grandchild, and it's safe to say the TODAY co-host is thrilled to officially add his grandpa name "Pop-Pop" to his list of titles.

"That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky," TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones said. "How cute is that?"

Courtney Roker Laga announced the couple was expecting a child in March, posting a video to her Instagram set to a remix of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby."

The caption on the post read: “A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼."

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” Courney told TODAY.com in a text message confirming the happy news.

“We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

During a 3rd Hour of TODAY segment on March 15, Al told his fellow TODAY co-hosts that the news he was going to be a grandfather “still hasn’t quite sunken in."

He also revealed that it was his son-in-law's brother who accidentally spilled the pregnancy beans.

“Wes’ goofy brother accidentally dropped (the news) on a text," Al said at the time. "Thanks Cory."

Al's TODAY co-hosts were quick to celebrate the family's newest arrival and Al's foray into grandfatherhood.

"Sky's first forecast, she'll be doing it on Monday," co-host Peter Alexander joked on Tuesday's show.

Courtney and Wes got married back in 2021.

Al shares Courtney with his ex-wife, Alice Bell. He also shares two kids — daughter Leila and son Nick — with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: