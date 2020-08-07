After Nearly 50 Years on the Run, 77-Year-Old Prison Escapee Captured

A 77-year-old prison escapee who had been on the run for nearly half a century was captured this week at his home in New Mexico, the FBI said.

The retired police officer who Luis Archuleta, also known as Larry Pusateri, was convicted of shooting in the stomach in 1971 said Thursday he tracked down Archuleta after receiving a telephone tip this summer.

"I’m reveling in the fact that I got him," former Denver police Officer Daril Cinquanta told NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver.

Archuleta escaped from a Colorado state prison facility in 1974 and was named a federal fugitive in 1977, the bureau said.

