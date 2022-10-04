After Decades of Door-to-Door Sales, Tupperware is Now Available at Target

Following decades of only being available via door-to-door sales and later directly on the Tupperware website, the well-known containers will now be sold at Target.

Tupperware was sold for the first time in 1946, and was traditionally only available through sales at the door or "Tupperware parties," where the products were sold during demonstrations hosted by a customer, allowing the seller to earn commissions.

According to a statement from Tupperware's CEO Miguel Fernandez on Monday, the brand is expanding to sell their products at Target, both in-store and online, with a curated selection of offerings.

"We’re honoring our legacy by continuing to host timeless Tupperware parties and we’ll offer our products in new channels. Younger customers less familiar with direct sales will now find our brand in retail and from there can develop personalized relationships with our one-and-only sales force to find products tailored to their needs. Customers who already love Tupperware parties – whether in-person or online – will now also be able to pick up their favorite essential food storage options at a store nearby," Fernandez's statement reads in part.

Fernandez added that the addition to Target is "only the beginning" of a reimagined strategy, with plans of continuing to expand the brand's reach while evaluating products that are currently available and placing higher emphasis on digital engagement with customers.

The products available at Target range in price from $7.99 to $79.99, with 17 different Tupperware products currently available online.