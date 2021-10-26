Yosemite National Park

After ‘Bomb Cyclone' Soaks West Coast, Yosemite Falls Roars Back to Life

The storm dropped nearly a foot of rain in some parts of the region

powerful storm that drenched the West Coast with record-breaking rainfall and hurricane-force winds triggered landslides, flooded roads and left two people dead in Washington State.

It also resurrected one of California’s most iconic natural features — Yosemite Falls.

Before a "bomb cyclone" slammed into the state Sunday, dropping nearly a foot of rain in some parts of a region strained by a climate change-fueled megadrought, the 2,425-foot falls had all but vanished, as often happens by late summer or fall.

