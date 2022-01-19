Accused Capitol Rioter Ordered Back to Jail After DWI Arrest, Rifle Discovered in Car

An accused Capitol rioter has been ordered to be returned to federal custody after he tried to flee an arrest for suspected drunk driving last month and police discovered an AR-15 rifle in his car.

James Tate Grant, 29, of North Carolina was on pretrial release for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 rampage, where he allegedly assaulted two police officers.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. Department of Justice

However, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly revoked that release on Tuesday, citing how Grant has violated his release terms and attempted to flee an arrest on Dec. 7, according to court records.

It was a busy year for federal agents, with over 700 people arrested since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky breaks down the numbers and talks about the aftermath of the day, and President Joe Biden's fiery speech that was unlike his usual self.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.