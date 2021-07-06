Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau Beat Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in ‘The Match'

By Eric Mullin

Rodgers, DeChambeau beat Brady, Mickelson in 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Phil Mickelson is a six-time major champion and Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, but together they don't make a winning team.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At least not out on the golf course.

U.S. & World

Miami-Dade County 18 hours ago

8 More Victims Found in Surfside Condo Rubble, Bringing Death Toll to 36

Florida Keys 23 hours ago

Elsa Downgraded to Tropical Storm Ahead of Florida Landfall

Mickelson and Brady lost to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in the fourth iteration of "The Match" on Tuesday night. The DeChambeau-Rodgers pairing won the head-to-head match play event 3 and 2 at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. 

It's the second time Mickelson and Brady lost as teammates in "The Match," with the first coming to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning back in May of 2020.

"The Match" was all tied up following a back-and-forth front nine where neither pairing led by more than one. But DeChambeau and Rodgers took a commanding lead by winning the first three holes on the back nine. After Mickelson and Brady trimmed the deficit to two through 15, DeChambeau and Rodgers clinched the victory by winning No. 16 on a birdie putt from the Green Bay Packers' quarterback.

Here are some other highlights:

Rodgers is asked about his uncertain future in Green Bay:

Brady crushes a 390-yard drive:

Rob Gronkowski calls in, ribs Rodgers with Brady:

Rodgers walks in putt, turns down Mickelson's fist bump:

The charity golf event helped raise money for Feeding America and My Brother's Keeper.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyAaron RodgersPhil MickelsonThe Match
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us