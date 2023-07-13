A third bus of migrants arrives in Los Angeles from Texas

Another bus carrying migrants arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, making it the third bus sent from Texas in the last month.

Mayor Karen Bass' office confirmed that the bus dropped off 35 migrants at Union Station about 12:40 p.m.

"The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," said Zach Seidl, a representative for Bass. "As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan."

A coalition of organizations has welcomed the migrants and will provide resources and advice.

The L.A. Welcomes Collective said that there is a network "offering them limited support services, including food, clothing, and legal immigration consultations upon arrival and facilitating family reunions with loved ones residing in the region".

According to the L.A. Welcomes Collective, the bus traveled from Brownsville, Texas.

"As we have said before, regardless of where they come from, mode of transportation, or intent, we will make every effort to maximize our limited resources to receive asylum seekers with dignity and respect," said Gloria Cruz, CHIRLA Policy and Advocacy Director.

The first bus with migrants arrived on June 14, followed by the second on July 1, which carried 41 migrants and 42 migrants, respectively.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently proclaimed his state's border region “overrun” and hinted that more shipments of immigrants could follow.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said in a statement after the first bus arrived. “Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

In June, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a “Sanctuary City” ordinance that, when passed, would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.