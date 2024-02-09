A teacher brought a kid's ripped coat home to fix. His daughter slipped a note in the pocket

An eighth grade science teacher in Illinois is warming hearts with a story about a winter jacket.

“I asked one of my students who is very poor to give me his torn coat so I could bring it home for my daughter to sew,” the teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared on Reddit. “He came to class and showed me that he found this in the pocket.”

A teacher asked his daughter to mend a student's coat. This is the note she slipped into one of the pockets. (Courtesy: Jay)

It was a note from the teacher’s 17-year-old daughter, Brianna.

“Hey child, it is me, the magical coat fixer. Hope it holds up and please send it back if it doesn’t. Sorry I couldn’t make it as invisible as I hoped, but I did my best,” Brianna wrote. “Also since you’re in 8th grade (I think — I’m not 100% sure what grade my dad teaches) I thought you could use some 11th grade advice.

“MIDDLE SCHOOL SUCKS. YOU’RE ALMOST FREE. YOU CAN MAKE IT,” she continued in all capital letters. “GOOD LUCK.”

“Brianna is an incredible kid. She does stuff like this all the time,” the teacher tells TODAY.com. “My student was grinning when he showed me the note. He kept looking at it in class and smiling, and I actually had to ask him to put it away so we could learn about digestion.”

The student was grateful for his mended coat and the note he found in a pocket. (Courtesy: Jay)

Later that day, the boy handed the teacher a handmade greeting card to give to Brianna.

“Thank you for fixing my coat,” he wrote with a gold marker. “I really appreciate the letter you gave me. It means a lot because 8th do sucks.

“But all my of my teachers are great,” he added.

Much to the teacher’s surprise, his post about the coat went viral on Reddit. In the comments, one person summed up perfectly what made the interaction so meaningful:

"There are so many wonderful things about this. You thought to help out a kid in your class who didn’t have the resources to help themselves / they weren’t afraid or too proud to accept help when they need it / you know your child’s skills well enough to know they could help / not only did your kid go out of their way to help, they thought it might be nice to include a note, a word of wisdom, and a promise to keep helping in the future if needed / the kiddo who needed help recognized how special this note was and thought to share it with you / and now you share it with your internet friends!

"As others have said, you’re raising a good one! This was a wonderful internet moment to come across today, thank you."

