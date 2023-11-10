Crime and Courts

A secret room and a jarring first date: Gilgo Beach murders suspect set off alarm bells

Rex Heuermann is accused of killing at least three women in cases that remained unsolved for more than a decade after human remains were found on Long Island

Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann.
Kelsea Petersen/NBC News

One neighbor recalled his casual threat over a less-than-precise parking job. Another said her family had talked with him just once — even though they’d lived in the same Long Island neighborhood for years.

A former co-worker remembered the time he cared for her while she was injured — an act of kindness her parents later thanked him for.

At the center of these contradictory recollections is Rex Heuermann, the Manhattan architect who law enforcement officials believe is responsible for killing at least three women in cases that remained unsolved for more than a decade after human remains were found on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach.

