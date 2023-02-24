Photographers seeking a sabbatical in the sun might have found their dream job.

Maui’s Grand Wailea, a Waldorf-Astoria resort, has just announced the phase one completion of its property-wide refresh, and it's seeking a photographer to capture their shiny new look.

In a press release shared with TODAY.com, Grand Wailea says they are looking for "a talented and passionate Chief Creative Photographer to capture the essence of the resort through captivating imagery."

“We created the Chief Creative Photographer residency as a way to truly capture what makes Grand Wailea such a special destination on Maui,” JP Oliver, managing director of Grand Wailea, said in the release.

"The Chief Creative Photographer will receive a complimentary three-month temporary residency at the stunning ocean-front property, during which they will be tasked with delivering high-quality photography of Grand Wailea’s refreshed venues, food and beverage offerings, general resort imagery, and more," the release said.

But that's not all.

"In addition to a hosted three-month stay at the luxury resort, the selected candidate will also receive $10,000 in compensation, a daily food and beverage stipend, and complimentary on-property programming to fully immerse them in the Grand Wailea experience," the release said.

The 40-acre property's renovation includes refreshing its 776 rooms and suites, lounges and two of the resort's restaurants, 'Ikena and Loulu.

“We look forward to opening our doors to someone with an artistic eye and an appreciation for the hard work that’s gone into the resort’s refresh," Oliver stated. "We can’t wait to see Grand Wailea brought to life through the content our new CCP captures during their time on property.”

Maui, the second largest Hawaiian Island, is home to historic state park ʻĪao Valley, a lush 4,000-acre sanctuary where King Kamehameha I defeated Maui’s forces in 1790, as well as dormant volcano, Haleakalā, and a host of award-winning beaches.

The news, also shared to the resort’s Instagram page, was welcomed by eager potential applicants.

“Will definitely be reaching out,” one user wrote.

Another added, “This would be a dream come true! This is my favorite hotel and our favorite place to stay on Maui. I can never shoot enough when I’m there. I will definitely be submitting!”

The job listing doesn’t detail specific requirements or qualifications for the position, so even photographers without a lot of experience under their belt shouldn’t be deterred from applying.

If this sounds like your dream job, act soon. Resumes and portfolios are due to chiefcreativephotographer@grandwailea.com by Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

