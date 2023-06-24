Nebraska

A Nebraska groom died an hour after his wedding, friends say

“She went from planning a wedding to now planning a funeral,” said one of the guests at Toraze and Johnnie Mae Davis' ceremony

By Inyoung Choi | NBC News

Getty

A groom in Nebraska died an hour after his wedding ceremony began, friends of the bride say.

In front of their children, parents, family and friends, Toraze and Johnnie Mae Davis walked down the aisle Monday and promised the rest of their lives to each other.

Shortly after, the groom fell, and an ambulance responded, turning what was supposed to be a celebration of a lifetime into a loss.

The "happiest day of their lives turned into a day of tragedy," Monica Miller, the bride’s supervisor who was at the wedding, told NBC News.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Nebraska
