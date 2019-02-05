President Donald Trump turns to House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered his State of the Union address a week later than originally scheduled because of the historic 35-day government shutdown.

Here are some of the top moments from his address:

President Donald Trump prompted one of the night's most memorable moments when he said, "As we work to defend our people’s safety, we must also ensure our economic resurgence continues at a rapid pace. No one has benefitted more from our thriving economy than women who have filled 58 percent of our newly created jobs last year."

When he paused, female Democrats, who were wearing white, stood and cheered.

"You weren’t supposed to do that. Thank you very much. Thank you very much," the president ad libbed and urged the female lawmakers to remain standing -- as he had more to say.

"Exactly one century after Congress passed the Constitutional Amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in Congress than ever before," Trump said.

The women stood with raised hands, cheering. There were chants of "USA, USA, USA."

Most women on that side of the House chamber wore the color favored by suffragettes. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white, caped blazer. A man wore white, too: Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

Trump said that America needed a wall at the southern border.

"Simply put, walks work and walls save lives," Trump said. "So let's work together, comprise and reach a deal that will truly make America safe."

Members of Congress sang Happy Birthday to Judah Samet, a Holocaust survivor who escaped the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. He was among the guests sitting with first lady Melania Trump at the State of the Union address.

Samet was late for services at the Tree of Life of Life synagogue on Oct. 27. Samet, who survived the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, was just pulling into a handicapped spot when a man told him there was gunfire inside.

He witnessed an officer exchange fire with accused shooter Robert Bowers.

Alice Johnson, a grandmother who was pardoned by Trump after 22 years in prison, sat next to Jared Kushner in the chamber and wiped a tear as the president introduced her.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin salutes as he's introduced by Trump.