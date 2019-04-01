Multiple People Injured Near Nipsey Hussle Vigil

Multiple people injured near Nipsey Hussle memorial after reports of shots fired on April 1, 2019.

Multiple people were injured after a stampede took place possibly related to reports of shots fired near the Nipsey Hussle memorial in South Los Angeles Monday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was responding to reports of shots fired at approximately 8:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department issued a tweet that said that reports of the shots fired were inaccurate.

Several police vehicles could be seen approaching the scene in response to the chaos.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the scene and observed the crowd scatter multiple times, with multiple people injured and receiving medical attention from paramedics.

Police proceeded to create a skirmish line and attempt to disperse the crowd that had gathered to pay respects to the slain rapper.

The LAFD said that the initial call was for shots fired, but upon arriving on scene observed a mix of injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.