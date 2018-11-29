A grizzly bear killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby girl at their cabin in remote northwest Canada this week, NBC News reported.

Gjermund Roesholt found the bodies of his wife, local teacher Valerie Theoret, and their daughter Adele on Monday around 3 p.m., according to the chief coroner of the Yukon.

The bear charged at Roesholt as he returned to the cabin from fur trapping. He fatally shot the animal, the coroner said, then discovered his family's bodies outside the cabin — Theoret and Adele had apparently been taking a walk when they were attacked.

"Valerie Theoret was a valued educator, and students and staff will miss her dearly. Our heartfelt condolences are with her family and friends, as well as staff and students who are grieving," said a Yukon department of education official in a statement.