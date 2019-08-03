Witnesses Recall El Paso Shooting: 'I Was Just So Worried About Those Kids, Man'

Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department addresses a shooting that left “multiple victims” near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

Glen Oakley was in a sport store in El Paso Saturday when a child ran in saying there was an active shooter in Walmart. Oakley didn't believe him and kept shopping.

But then he heard gunshots. Oakley pulled out his legally permitted gun and started to run for the parking lot when he noticed unaccompanied children all around him.

“It was just a whole bunch of kids up in there,” Oakley said in an interview with local NBC affiliate KTSM.

He tried to pick up the children, but they were so anxious that they writhed out of his grasp.

“I was just so worried about those kids, man,” he said.

Oakley was in the middle of a mass shooting at a Walmart next to the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, that officials said left 20 people dead and 26 wounded. The suspect was from Allen, Texas — a roughly nine-hour drive from where the shooting took place.

Police have confirmed a suspect has been apprehended. Another person was also detained, though the details around their alleged involvement in the shooting was not immediately clear, according to NBC News.

A video on KTSM.com purports to show people hiding under tables near the Walmart entrance as a gun fires.

Leslie, a Walmart employee, was working near the self-checkout when she heard what she thought were loud boxes being dropped — until the sounds got closer.

“I got all the people that I could, I even found a little girl that was missing from her parents, and I got her, too. I tried to get as many people as I could out,” Leslie told KTSM.

Adriana Quezada told The Associated Press that she and her two children were in Walmart's women's clothing section when she heard what sounded like roof construction. After it became clear that there was an active shooter, Quezada's kids threw themselves on the floor, then escaped the store through an emergency exit.

Another visibly shaken woman, who Telemundo El Paso did not name, said the shooter was wearing beige pants and a green shirt. She said she saw many people who were dead.

“Horrible, no — it was very ugly,” she said.