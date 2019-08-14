Antonio Basco kisses the cross with the name of his wife Margie Reckard who died in the shooting that left 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, TX, on Aug. 5, 2019.

A man who lost his wife in a mass shooting that killed nearly two dozen people in El Paso, Texas, last week is inviting the public to celebrate her life as he has no other family in town, a funeral home said Tuesday.

Margie Reckard, 63, was among 22 people killed Aug. 3 in the Walmart attack, which authorities say was carried out by a 21-year-old Allen man who wanted to target people of Mexican descent, NBC News reported.

Her husband, Antonio Basco, is inviting anyone to attend the service Friday at Perches Funeral Home, the funeral home said in a statement. Basco told KFOX-TV of El Paso days after the shooting that he and Reckard have been together for 22 years.

"When I met her, she was an angel, and she still is," Basco said. “I was supposed to be the strong one, but I found out I'm the weak one, and she's going to be missed a lot."