White Restaurant Manager Who Enslaved, Tortured Black Employee Sentenced

For five years, Bobby Edwards coerced John Christopher Smith, who has intellectual disabilities, into working at his restaurant for over 100 hours a week without pay

By Minyvonne Burke

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    A South Carolina restaurant owner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for enslaving, physically beating and threatening a black employee with intellectual disabilities, NBC News reports.

    Bobby Paul Edwards, who is white, for five years "used violence and other coercive means" to make the victim, John Christopher Smith, work at Edwards' restaurant for more than 100 hours a week without pay, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

    Edwards, 54, pleaded guilty in June 2018 to one count of forced labor. He was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay Smith more than $272,000 in restitution.

