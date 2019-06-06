A major emergency response is underway after a crash involving at least 20 cadets near the U.S. Military Academy in New York's Orange County early Thursday.

At least one cadet was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which was reported on Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road in West Point around 7:30 a.m. That cadet was described as non-responsive.

Another four to five were taken to a hospital with back pain but were expected to be OK, military police said.

West Point public affairs confirmed a vehicle crash and chaotic situation at Camp Natural Bridge, a cadet summer training site.

"There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow," the U.S. Military Academy tweeted.

News 4 has reached out to State Police for additional information.

The accident falls on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. New York state is honoring about a hundred World War II veterans during a ceremony on Long Island.