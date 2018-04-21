Visit National Parks for Free Saturday

In this file photo, a sunset in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia is seen. On Saturday, April 21, National Parks across the country are allowing people to visit for free.

The sun is shining, and the weather is finally warming up. What better way to celebrate than to visit one of the nation's beautiful national parks -- for free.

The National Park Service will offer a "fee-free" day Saturday to kick off National Park Week. Fee-free days cover entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees.

Events throughout National Park Week include Earth Day (April 22), a Military and Veteran Recognition Day (April 28) and more. This year's theme is "Park Stars" to celebrate "everything from starry skies to superstar volunteers, park features, and resources," according to the NPS website.

In honor of Earth Day on Sunday, the NPS is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System, as well as the Wild & Scenic Rivers System. And next Sunday, they'll celebrate National Park Rx Day -- another opportunity to get out and spend some time at a national park or trail.

Find more info about National Park Week events here.

Here’s a list of some national parks you can explore for free Saturday:

Maryland:

Antietam National Battlefield

Assateague Island National Seashore

Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine

Fort Washington Park

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Virginia:

Appomattox Court House National Historical Park

Colonial National Historical Park

George Washington Memorial Parkway’s Great Falls Park

Manassas National Battlefield Park

Petersburg National Battlefield

Prince William Forest Park

Shenandoah National Park



California:

Cabrillo National Monument

Death Valley National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lava Beds National Monument

Muir Woods National Monument

Pinnacles National Park

San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area

Yosemite National Park

Ohio:

James A. Garfield National Historic Site

Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial

Oklahoma:

Fort Smith National Historic Site

Washington:

Fort Vancouver National Historic Site

Lewis & Clark National Historical Park

Mount Rainier National Park

Olympic National Park



Texas:

Big Bend National Park

Fort Davis National Historic Site

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Padre Island National Seashore

Find the full list of participating parks here.