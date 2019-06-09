Polar Bear Sneaks Up on, Swallows Duck at San Diego Zoo

A polar bear gave zoo-goers a shock when the large animal popped up and pounced on a duck. As seen on NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on June 8, 2019. (Published Sunday, June 9, 2019)

Families visiting the San Diego Zoo this week got a bit more nature than they perhaps bargained for when a polar bear pounced on a duck stopping by for a swim.

A visitor to the zoo captured video of the duck calmly sitting on the water Wednesday, as a polar bear approached from beneath and gobbled up the wading duck. Unfortunately, an animal was hurt in the making of the video, as the polar bear immediately scooped the duck into its mouth.

Amy McBride, who was visiting the zoo and recorded the video, said her 3-year-old child was immediately mad at the polar bear in the aftermath.

The toddler hollered, "He ate the ducky!"